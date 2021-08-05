Delta variant a wild card in supplies

The Delta variant spread is raising concern about U.S. and world food and fuel, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Choppy action is expected to continue as the trade determines if areas that have gotten timely rains will outweigh the areas that are still struggling with heat and dryness, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The European and GFS weather models are somewhat at odds as to what areas will get rains over the next 10 days. Technically, prices look to remain rangebound until more is known about final crop size and conditions.
“As this market continues to tighten up it’s like a tightly coiled spring,” said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. “Weather is a big catalyst. On top of that we have a USDA report right around the corner to give us a bigger directional move. We’re leaning toward the bear side right now.”
Temperatures are at or above normal with spare showers in the six- to 10-day forecast, said Kylee Sander of The Andersons. Corn and bean processors are weaker to flat in the short term