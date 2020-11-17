Steve Freed of ADM Investor services said he is expecting a higher trend in grain markets today based on carryover and demand.
However, the cash markets look weaker with bearish news including President Elect Biden’s chief of staff yesterday, saying that a 4-6 week lockdown could go a long way to slowing the spread of COVID. This put pressure on oil and ethanol prices, Jacob Christy of The Andersons, said this morning.
Meanwhile, soybean futures are up 17 cents overnight based on the South America model of dry weather. “So a buying spree is starting,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading. He said $12 highs looks to be the next target.