“An underlying theme of stronger demand and thoughts of a potential revision downward of quarterly stock on this week’s report, due out Wednesday, is providing support (for corn),” Stewart-Peterson reported Tuesday afternoon.
Due to test weight issues last year, there is a chance disappearance has been stronger than anticipated, and exports were supportive. Politics is also playing a role.
“The ag markets were on the defensive ahead of tonight’s U.S. Presidential debate and tomorrow’s USDA data release,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.