The fact that the market is getting new buying every day despite higher prices shows how robust demand has been, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. For now the end user is scrambling, and importing countries are trying to be the last one standing when the music stops,” he said. “It feels like prices are not to the point where demand is shutting off.”
Some snow delays were reported for harvest in the Iowa and Nebraska region but all combines should be back rolling by the weekend, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Russia’s forecast remains too dry for wheat to go into dormancy in good shape while more rain and better planting conditions are ahead for Brazil.
COVD cases continue to surge across the U.S. which is causing some concern, said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging. Interestingly, on CNBC this morning a question was made about the CDC’s data that there was a 26.5% increase of deaths in the 25-40-year-old range. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the FDA, stated that roughly 2/3 of that increase was directly from COVID while the other 1/3 was from other reasons and he mentioned it could include overdoses and despair.