Demand is at the forefront, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “Despite some calling for an overdue correction, from a technical perspective we continue to find buying interest that should keep any break supported,” he said.
Thursday’s rally in corn took prices to new 15-month highs as world demand and the need for record South American yields continues to support the market, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “With bullish charts and no reason for any sustained market break, the outlook into 2021 U.S. planting remains optimistic for prices,” he said.
Grain markets were mixed/higher overnight after seeing corn, soybeans, and wheat make multi-month and multi-year highs in recent trade, Allendale said. As options expire and the week comes to a close, traders will continue to monitor world weather, harvest yields, and export demand for their next move.