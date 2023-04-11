Markets will be focused on the WASDE report that will released at 11 a.m. CDT.
People are also reading…
“Demand changes will still be a focus of the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Recently, corn grain stock came in lower than expectations, and the April report will provide some direction on how that shortfall will be handled.”
Fertilizer pricing is “mixed” as planting season begins in many areas, ADM Investor Services said. “Ammonia prices remain weak in the U.S. … but tightening supply gave a boost to urea and phosphates in some locations.”