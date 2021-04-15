Demand on the rise

Nationwide demand indicators are continuing to show progress, CHS Hedging said. Retail sales for March are 9.8% higher than February, beating expectations for 6.1% increase. U.S. unemployment claims are down and equity markets are higher as earnings reports this week “are coming out better than expected for many major companies.”
The U.S. manufacturing report coming out is expected to show a 3.6% gain from last month, CHS Hedging said.
USDA is going to examine their Grain Stocks reporting methods, CHS Hedging said. “They will have their findings and recommendations by September 30th of this year with any changes going into effect after October 1,” they said.