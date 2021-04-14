Demand, weather cause grains to jump

Grain markets surged Wednesday due to good demand and recent weather, which could impact planting and damage wheat. “Grain and oilseed futures rallied today on strong demand and forecasts that are cold enough to draw concerns about planting delays and damage to wheat,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said.
Analysts are also watching corn planted acreage for this year, and speculating as to what the final number might be. "Some feel final US 2021 corn plantings may not increase from USDA March guess due to higher input cost and trouble getting new seed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.