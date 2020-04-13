Grain markets were lower Monday as traders continued to worry about demand while also watching weather forecasts.
“Concern about demand weighed on prices. Key now is demand headlines and weather,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.
Corn markets were still struggling due to a variety of factors. Thursday’s USDA report was bearish against expectations, with ethanol demand reductions as the main negative, Stewart-Peterson said. OPEC agreed to production cuts on Friday, but crude oil futures are up less than 0.50. The U.S. dollar is higher against the Brazilian real, which is also bearish.