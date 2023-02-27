People are also reading…
Traders continue to have worries about demand as well as production from South America. “Strong selling continued in grains and oilseeds today, with the same concerns about demand and South American production,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Crude oil was down as well, while traders look for any rallies to sell in equities.”
“Weekly soybean export inspections dropped sharply from the previous week, possibly due to the closing of the U.S. export window,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Last week, U.S. exporters shipped 691,000 MT or 26.7 mln bushels of soybeans on the export market. This was down considerably from the 1.584 MMT or the nearly 61 mln bushels the week before.”