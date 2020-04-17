Analysts continue to watch planting conditions with cold weather in places and moisture concerns.
“There is some talk of southern U.S. planting delays due to excess moisture, and soil temps in the northern parts of the Corn Belt are too cold,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Still, forecasts are mostly non-threatening and not providing much support.”
Ethanol demand was a key concern for traders, although demand could begin to increase soon. “Corn may have also found some short covering on talk that a slow return of U.S. workers could increase traffic and gasoline demand,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “This week though four states asked for waivers in blending ethanol in gas formula.”