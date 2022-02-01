 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Despite storm, forecast dry for U.S. Plains

A snow storm will move over the U.S. Southern Plains the next few days, but the forecast is for little precipitation. February is still expected to be drier than normal in that region, according to Total Farm Marketing.

The USDA inspections for the week ending Jan. 27 of corn, soybeans and wheat showed soybeans for China-bound shipments made up 728,000 tons of the 1.41 mln total inspected. Mexico was the top destination for corn inspections and Japan led in wheat, according to ADM Investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

