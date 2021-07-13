Despite Tuesday losses, outlook good for spring wheat

Spring wheat and canola are surging while corn and soybeans are lagging those gains because wheat- and canola-growing areas of the northern U.S. Plains and the Canadian are stuck in drought while rains continue to benefit much of the corn- and soybean-growing areas in the Midwest. This dynamic has been true for weeks and USDA didn’t change that course with its report Monday said ADM Investor Services.
The USDA report was somewhat of a bust for the row crops. The focus is expected to turn to the August report with a more calculated yield and production forecast versus trendline, said CHS Hedging.