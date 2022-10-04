Dollar slides to support grains

People are also reading…
The lower dollar “may be helping grains,” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. “Brazil and Ukraine export prices are below U.S. Key to corn is harvest yields, farmer selling, USDA October report and South American weather.” Wheat and soybeans are also finding support as the lower U.S. dollar makes American commodities more appealing to international buyers.
Russia’s grain harvest is expected to grow by 5 mln tonnes a year with the annexation of Ukrainian Territories. In response to the Russian-declared annexation, Ukraine’s president “has formally ruled out talks” with Russia, CHS Hedging said.