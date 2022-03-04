 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drought across Plains continues

Drought remains an issue for a lot of the United States, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. USDA estimates that 73% of winter wheat areas are experiencing drought. The Plains from Texas all the way to Canada are still very dry.

Reuters reported yesterday that the Biden administration is studying whether or not to waive biofuels blending mandates, which would help potentially to offset the huge surge of prices for key food ingredients like corn and soybean oil. The White House responded that there is no serious consideration of this right now.

News reports suggested the U.S. and Iran were closing in on an agreement to restore the 2015 nuclear deal. This could allow Iran to export oil globally for the first time in several years, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

