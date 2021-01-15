Drought concerns grow

The drought continues to push from west to east, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
“For corn and soybean growers in the Dakotas, Nebraska, into Iowa and even Illinois, these are things that will start to matter,” he said. “This is something that bears watching.”
In Brazil, conditions are good in most areas, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Some pockets of Rio Grande do Sul may become a little too dry. In Argentina, a meaningful and needed rain event will occur in much of the nation Friday through Saturday. A lengthy period of dryness will still follow the rain event leading to some increase of crop stress.