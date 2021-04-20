Drought conditions boosting prices

One year ago today, the market hit their coronavirus lows, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. May corn was at $3.01 and May soybeans traded at $8.18, while crude oil was priced at -$40.32. “Times, they have changed,” Payne said.
Worsening drought conditions continue to affect the United States, as the larges reservoir, Lake Mead, “could dip to the lowest levels since it was filled in the 1930s,” John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said
“Brazil has suspended import duties on soy, corn, soybean meal and soybean oil until the end of the year, the Agriculture Ministry said,” Total Farm Marketing said as the country looks to slow inflation.