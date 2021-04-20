 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drought conditions boosting prices

Drought conditions boosting prices

One year ago today, the market hit their coronavirus lows, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. May corn was at $3.01 and May soybeans traded at $8.18, while crude oil was priced at -$40.32. “Times, they have changed,” Payne said.

Worsening drought conditions continue to affect the United States, as the larges reservoir, Lake Mead, “could dip to the lowest levels since it was filled in the 1930s,” John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said

“Brazil has suspended import duties on soy, corn, soybean meal and soybean oil until the end of the year, the Agriculture Ministry said,” Total Farm Marketing said as the country looks to slow inflation.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets were up, but traders are looking ahead to Friday’s WASDE report. “Corn finished the day in positive territory, near the highs of …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging’s outlook for today is for higher wheat prices moving up with corn and global higher prices. “The winter wheat…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The NOPA crush numbers were the second-highest March number recorded, at 177.984 mln bushels.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Traders are hopeful that the current “highly profitable price level for soybeans” plus good weather could prompt extra planted acreage for the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans, soy oil and soy meal all traded higher amid talk of a better U.S. economy, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Concerns over tightening supplies in the U.S. and China remain a source of bullish price momentum which was seen in upward price movement over…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News