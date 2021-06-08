Drought continues in northern Corn Belt

The 2-3 week Midwest forecast for warm, dry weather helped push corn and soybeans higher, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Choppiness in grain markets continued ahead of Thursday’s WASDE report as weather forecasts rule the day and technicals go out the window, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures.
Moderate drought is affecting Iowa, South Dakota and Michigan, but dry conditions are worsening and expanding across the Northern Plains, said Total Farm Marketing.
There are problems with the production potential for the Safrinha crop in Brazil as growing areas have been warm and dry and look to stay that way longer term, said Jack Scoville of The Price Futures Group.