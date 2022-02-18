 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drought lingers over Corn Belt

Drought remains very much active in the Plains, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The Western Corn Belt, even parts of the Central Corn Belt remain drought-stricken. There are a lot of areas with a lot of drought issues. The government says 32% of the U.S. corn area is experiencing some sort of drought. That number was just 19% at the end of last year. Winter wheat areas experiencing drought rose to 72%, from 58% at the end of 2021. “That’s the number that may matter the most here for the markets over the near term,” he said. “I don’t think this matters for the row-crop markets, but as we get closer to planting it’s going to start to matter.”

How the week concludes will almost entirely depend on Russia’s actions but the level of risk is tilted to the upside ahead of the long President’s Day weekend, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

