Last week’s drought monitor indicated at least 20 percent of the U.S. Corn Belt is in some category of drought stage, Jacob Christy of The Andersons said.. That number is likely increasing as heat indexes across Iowa and Illinois could reach into the triple digits today, and things look hot and dry until at least Thursday. “We’re watching the paths of both hurricanes in the Gulf, which could affect export capabilities,” Christy said.
Hightower reported that the bull camp is holding on to decreasing chances of a late hit to the crop from pockets of dryness and that, combined with very high historical good to excellent crop conditions suggests prices have adequately factored the uncertainty from the storm and have also partially factored in surging export demand.