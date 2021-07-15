 Skip to main content
Drought supporting wheat prices

Grain markets were mixed today as corn and soybeans were slightly lower and wheat jumped. Drought continues to support the wheat market as extreme drought has hit northern Minnesota, South Dakota and Montana, Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. “There is no relief in sight as extreme heat west of the Mississippi river and extending into the Northern Plains and Western Canada is in the forecast,” she said.

Meanwhile, legislation introduced by U.S. senators would increase gasoline with higher ethanol blends, allowing a waiver for year-round sales of 15% blends (E15), she said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

