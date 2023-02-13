May corn closed sharply higher on the session Friday, and this helped the market trade near three cents higher for the week. Drier than expected weather forecasts over the next 10 days for Argentina helped to spark the buying and keep things rolling this morning.
Ukraine’s Agrarian Council Chairman says it could take 2-3 years but likely 5 years for Ukraine’s agriculture sector to return to pre-war form, and estimates indirect losses are about $35 billion, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging, said this morning.
“The National Chicken Council estimates that Americans consumed 1.45 billion chicken wings over Super Bowl weekend, up 2% from last year as retail prices are down double digits,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.