Dry forecast could spur harvest

The Corn Belt is going to dry out. This is a good thing. There are some areas that have caught a ton of rain over the past couple of weeks, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The next seven days is dry for most of the Corn Belt. Farmers should have a chance to wrap up harvest.
Newswires reported oil prices dropped on Monday as China’s release of gasoline and diesel reserves eased concerns over tight global supply, while investors cashed in ahead of a Nov. 4 meeting of major crude producers that could increase future production targets.