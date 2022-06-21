Dry forecast hangs over Corn Belt

The U.S. Corn Belt will be mostly dry this week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
“I think we’re in a weather market. The models are being very stingy in terms of precipitation. Most of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Missouri are pretty dry. The way the temperatures look going forward, we’re going to see a mass of cooler air moving into northern portions. Next week temperatures will be 10 degrees below normal. In terms of precipitation, we’re not seeing a lot through the rest of the month,” he said.
Russia’s invasion has taken a massive toll on Ukraine’s agricultural sector, from a dramatic loss of export revenue to mine-riddled fields to exploding machinery, Bloomberg reported. Farmers are searching for alternatives to store the growing stockpiles while already worrying about how much they’ll be able to plant for the 2023 season.
Last week ended poorly as concern over an announcement from Russia and Turkey about moving forward with a humanitarian wheat export corridor crushed wheat, which pulled corn and beans from their early gains ahead of the inaugural three-day weekend honoring Juneteenth, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.