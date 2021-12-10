 Skip to main content
Dry weather creeping into South American forecasts

Traders are starting to hear about dryness returning to southern Brazil and northern Argentina, but for now, South American crops look promising, with many areas getting planted early and benefitting from decent moisture early in the season, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

