Dry weather forecast for Corn Belt

Midwest weather forecasts are mostly dry west with temperatures near to below normal, though some isolated showers may occur far north tomorrow and Wednesday, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. In the eastern portion, scattered showers are expected south and east with temperatures near to below normal. The 6- to 10-day outlook holds scattered showers for the weekend, then mostly dry Monday followed by another round of scattered showers west Tuesday-Wednesday.
It is rare that wheat is able to pull corn prices around. The conversion of many feed rations from corn to wheat has ended with the latest USDA crop report showing trouble with the spring wheat crop, according to The Cattle Report. Grasshoppers, heat stress and lack of moisture threatens yields on spring wheat and prices have jumped. Corn has followed but lagged the large price increases in wheat. In another month, many feed rations that are currently with a wheat base, will convert back to corn.
Reuters reported that a U.S. appeals court found that the EPA violated the Endangered Species Act by failing to consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service before ruling on biofuel blending obligations for 2019. The court also found that the EPA’s approach to determine the effect of obligations on the environment was contrary to record evidence, and it arbitrary and capricious. “This is the one scary sentence I saw in this article. I don’t know what that means; it just doesn’t sound good,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.