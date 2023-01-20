 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early acreage estimates coming out

Soybean markets “continued their plunge,” as rains in South America pressured the market, CHS Hedging said. “Corn held steady and wheat made a strong recovery.”

Early estimates for corn acreage in 2023 are at 90.531 mln acres, according to Farm Futures, which would be up nearly 2 mln from last year. Farm Futures is estimating a 1.5 mln acre increase in soybeans for 2023 at 88.915 mln acres. Farm Futures estimated total wheat acreage at nearly 3 mln more acres than 2022, while winter wheat makes up 1.5 mln of that increase.

