Early harvest pushing corn futures higher

As Russia is reconsidering the Ukraine export corridor deal, wheat futures are sharply higher, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.
If the weather cooperates when Brazilians start planting grain in September, the harvest could result in its largest grain harvest in history, according to the first forecast for the 2022/2023 season from the National Supply Company (Conab), University of Illinois farmdoc said in its newest report.
The US Dollar continues to make new highs and concern about global recession slowing food and fuel demand offer resistance near key futures price level, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.