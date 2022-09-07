 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early harvest pushing corn futures higher

As Russia is reconsidering the Ukraine export corridor deal, wheat futures are sharply higher, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.

If the weather cooperates when Brazilians start planting grain in September, the harvest could result in its largest grain harvest in history, according to the first forecast for the 2022/2023 season from the National Supply Company (Conab), University of Illinois farmdoc said in its newest report.

The US Dollar continues to make new highs and concern about global recession slowing food and fuel demand offer resistance near key futures price level, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.

Soybeans

Soybeans are higher this morning the first time this week with daily soybean sale announcements from the USDA for the past three days with one…

Crop markets take hit Thursday

Ag markets are bearish on outside markets, pressuring commodity prices overall on Thursday. “Lack of demand and more Chinese lockdowns” are ma…

Soybeans

The USDA will not release export data until the 15th, but we know that 59 mb of soybeans have been sold to China and unknown destinations over…

Dollar eases ahead of weekend

The dollar is lower today allowing corn and other commodities the opportunity to trade higher, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Corn

Corn futures saw good gains overnight but fell back to near unchanged by the morning’s open. “Recession fears may be taking focus away from su…

Wheat

Russian forces struck grain silos at Mykolaiv, a port city in Ukraine’s southern region as Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive in southern…

