Economy expected to grow

China may be intending to cut corn and soymeal rations, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “These are indications of demand rationing that need to be paid attention to,” he said. “China is obviously in a box, they have to buy US supply for a couple of reasons but the CCP does not like being forced to do anything.”
The economy is expected to grow by 6.5% this year, the Federal Reserve said, compared to their December estimate of 4.5%, according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. Inflation is also expected to increase to 2.4% by the end of the year.
The impact of this meeting “was muted and apparently short-lived,” The Hightower Report said, but overall supportive of the global economic outlook.