While the political wrangling will be front page news, the soy and grain markets will be closely watching China’s upcoming buying intentions and how long it takes for any meaningful rain to fall in Brazil and Argentina, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
The United Nations FAO reported that its cereal price index jumped by 7.2% in October and its food price index also rose to 100.9 points from 97.8, which is the highest level since January.
Rains were seen falling in the northern half of Minas Geais and parts of northern Goias in Brazil yesterday with the rest of the growing region remaining mostly dry, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging. Traders currently keep an eye on the La Nina weather pattern that could adversely affect South America.