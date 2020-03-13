As the week ended, analysts were trying to figure out how long coronavirus effects will last.
“U.S. medical groups are concerned that it may take 6-9 weeks for the virus to crest in the U.S.,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There are signs, though, that the virus may have peaked in China. Some say China is 75% back to normal.”
Markets did get some support from a surging stock market and action by the government.
“Stock indexes extended their gains into the close on Friday afternoon after President Trump declared the coronavirus outbreak a national emergency and proposed various measures to help industries decimated by the coronavirus,” Barchart.com said.