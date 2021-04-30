Ending week with a bang

Grain markets ended the week with a bang as Safras & Mercado updated their total corn crop to 104.1 MMT, down 8% from their previous estimate, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
Weather issues are still key drivers of grain markets with a hot and dry forecast for Brazil and cold weather threatening France’s wheat crop, according to Total Farm Marketing.
A favorable weather forecast, with the U.S. Midwest looking to receive half to one and a half inches of rain in the next five days, has eased concerns about upcoming crops, according to The Hightower Report.