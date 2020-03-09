Coronavirus and energy stocks are dropping agricultural commodities to open up Monday’s trade. “Energy and equity futures were also sharply lower as pandemic fears continue to rise,” Allendale said.
Energy futures are down upwards of 20% or more overnight, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “U.S. equity futures are locked limit down as a global energy war breaks out,” he said.
Today is expected to start a “doozy” of a week, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said, with the oil and stock market concerns. “With the expectation of a risk-off trade in the overnight session, AgResource has lower opening calls for corn, soybeans and wheat,” they said, as traders prepare for a new USDA report this week.