“Today was not about the grain markets, but rather the energy and equity markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Outside markets drew strength from lots of economic positives. The US continued to see decent demand for soybeans, with a couple of big sales announced this morning of overnight business and chatter about additional business being done today.”
Analysts are watching the weather trends for the next couple of weeks. “US two-week Midwest weather forecast starts warm and dry. Tropical storm in US Gulf could bring rains and cooler Midwest temps,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “This should be ideal for US summer crops. Most look for weekly US corn crop ratings to increase 1-2%.”