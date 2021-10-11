 Skip to main content
Energy, fertilizer prices push grain markets

Higher energy prices and tight corn supplies keep a bid under the market heading into tomorrow’s supply and demand report, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Meanwhile, talk includes the fact the fertilizer market has been hit hard this year due to extreme weather, plant shutdowns, sanctions and rising energy costs in Europe and China, pushing prices past levels traders and farmers hadn’t seen since the global financial crisis.

Corn Belt weather remains good enough for a steady harvest pace with no major disruptions in sight, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

“The record heat of the summer continues to linger deep into the fall with no frost/freeze concerns in the next few weeks. South American weather remains consistent, with enough rain to keep early crop development from being a concern,” he said.

