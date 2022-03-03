Energy markets getting larger focus

Grain markets are up this morning as wheat markets continue to rise, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. Analysts are focused on the energy sector “and its potential impacts on the global economy, she said.
Bloomberg is reporting China’s “top government officials have issued orders to prioritize energy and commodity supply concerns including oil and gas, iron or, barley and corn,” Uhrich said.
The Russian war against Ukraine “may be more important that inflation,” Total Farm Marketing said, as U.S. Fed Chairman Powell provided “dovish” comments. The war may reduce the amount of times the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.