Energy prices expected to drive markets

Energy prices expected to drive markets

The U.S. is going to ban imports of Russian oil, natural gas and coal as soon as today, according to President Biden. The EU is not currently participating in the ban, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.

China is also encouraging members of the EU to use “maximum restraint” with Russia, stressing that sanctions will slow down the global economy, Stockard said.

Meanwhile, China is considering buying stakes in Russian energy and commodity firms, according to Bloomberg report.

March WASDE figures will be released tomorrow, which could show some impacts of the Russian war on Ukraine, Total Farm Marketing said.

