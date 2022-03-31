Ethanol gives corn a boost ahead of report

A boost for corn markets came as the Biden administration considers lifting restrictions on summer sales of higher ethanol blends, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. This could help offset “soaring gas prices” and would mean additional demand for the corn market.
Markets saw a bit of a rebound on Wednesday as peace talks do not appear close to making progress between Russia and Ukraine. “This put the market on edge and brought back the concerns of whether Ukraine will be able to export current supplies and plant a full crop for the 2022 season,” Total Farm Marketing said.
The USDA stocks and acreage report is releasing at 11 a.m. CT today.