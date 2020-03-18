The drop in energy prices has also dropped US ethanol margins, says ADM Ag Market View. “The margins are so in the red that there is talk that US plants could soon close and take down time. Ethanol plants have also either dropped basis or have no bids,” they said.
Hightower says soybean meal prices were strong Wednesday, with traders thinking sharply lower ethanol demand will reduce the supply of distillers grains. This would likely increase demand for soybean meal. Soybean momentum studies are declining, but have fallen to oversold levels, says Hightower.