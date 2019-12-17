U.S. tax incentives for biodiesel, alcoholic beverages and short-line railroads would be retroactively extended under a compromise unveiled by congressional leaders early Tuesday, ADM Investor Services reported. The bill would extend a $1-per-gallon biodiesel tax credit and break for short-line railroads through 2022.
On the ethanol front, China plans to lift tariffs and increase imports to the tune of $200 billion in the next two years, said Daniel Flynn of Price Futures Group. The main focus of Beijing will be purchases of commodities such as corn, ethanol, soybeans and pork.