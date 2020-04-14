“The grain markets got off to a rough start and stayed there throughout the session today,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.
Prices were under pressure from weakness in the energy markets, fallout of the ethanol and livestock markets and closures or temporary shutdowns at ethanol and meat plants due to the coronavirus situation, she said.
“Prospects for a significant drop in feed demand have been a notable source of pressure on meal prices, which in turn are dragging soybean prices to the downside,” the Hightower Report said.