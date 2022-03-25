EU seeking aid for farmers

The European Union is proposing a 1.5 billion-euro ($1.65 billion) funding package for farmers, plus freeing up fallow land for crops as it seeks to shore up food security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg News. Food prices have soared as the war cuts off most shipments from Ukraine, a major grain and chicken exporter.
Drought largely continues to linger across the Great Plains and across the western and central Corn Belt in some areas, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. But some areas have seen rain recently.
Traders are more fully understanding that the invasion of Ukraine will not end as abruptly as hoped and the damage inflicted across the country will present challenges for Black Sea agriculture production for months if not years, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “Heading into next Thursday’s planted acreage report, the market looks to embrace a volatile but orderly trade,” he said.