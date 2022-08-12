 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Europe and Brazil grain production lower

While traders are still anticipating the USDA monthly report to be released at 11 a.m. today, the August USDA crop estimate, has taken less importance after USDA NASS no longer uses official farmer survey and objective yield on this report. The first official USDA NASS report is September. Today’s U.S. corn and soybean crop estimate is still a best guess by WOB, said Steve Freed of ADM Investors.

People are also reading…

Allendale’s 2022 Yield Survey, will close on Aug. 28 and results will be released on Aug. 31.

Darin Newsom of Barchart, has long argued that “we can avoid most of the noise in markets by focusing on weekly closes only,” and he says this week is no exception. “Unfortunately, we have the monthly annoyance of USDA's Supply and Demand report standing in the way today,” he said. Rather than focusing on USDA's numbers, Newsom holds more weight on how today closes in Dec corn and Nov soybeans related to the last couple week's settlements.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

“Wheat price action has been uninspiring the past month, trending mostly sideways,” Jim Warren of CHS trading said.

Corn

Traders see significant production losses for Europe, and also some yield loss in the U.S. as factors which could tighten the ending stocks si…

Corn

Heavy rains occurred over parts of northern Iowa, southern Minnesota and Wisconsin into northern Illinois over the weekend. Even with the rain…

Corn

The WASDE report is this Friday with the average trade for the new crop yield at 175.9 vs. 177.0 in July. Ending stocks are expected to be at …

Crops fall off the day's highs

“Grain markets were mixed on the day and well off the highs for corn and soybeans,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybeans finish…

Corn

“Futures started firm and broke through yesterday’s highs but finished the day only a few cents higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, s…

Soybeans

“The entire soy complex was significantly higher earlier in the day, boosted by the report of a sale to China by private exporters and declini…

Corn

“Futures had a back-and-forth day with a quiet close,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The day’s range was 10 cents on the December…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News