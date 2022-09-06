European fuel issues may drag on markets

People are also reading…
Russia is halting natural gas flows to G7 nations as they announced a price cap on Russian oil exports, CHS Hedging said. “Russia is still sending gas to Europe via pipelines through Ukraine but those are only flowing at half capacity.”
Ukrainian exports are going strong with 5 mln tonnes of food product exported over the last month. “Ukraine wants to increase exports to 8 million tons of agricultural products in September, including 3 million tons from the country’s sea ports,” ADM Investor Services said.