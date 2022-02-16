 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Exhausting’ news continues to affect grain markets

Yesterday at a press conference at the White House, President Biden said that the threat of an attack by Russia in Ukraine remained, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “Still very much a fluid situation,” he said. “The headlines are exhausting; the news cycle is exhausting, but this is a bid deal for our wheat and corn markets, and our soybean market in a roundabout way.”

More crop stress in South America and improved demand from China will be needed for new contract highs while both of those factors would have to turn very bearish for soybean prices to break sharply lower into the U.S. planting season, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

The market is still gripped by the Russia-Ukraine situation. De-escalation was in the headlines yesterday with Russia potentially moving troops away from the border. This sent a shot of risk-off through the commodity sector, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “We see an extremely volatile market in the short term,” he said.

