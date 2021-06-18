 Skip to main content
Expanded limits in play today

Grains are higher this morning as “crazy markets” continued overnight, Steve Freed of ADM Marketing said this morning.

“Prices are correcting from a bad week led by limit-down trade in row crops and a spike in the greenback that sparks fears of higher interest rates that could slow the economy and demand for commodities,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise market update this morning.

While the EU weather model is still dry, the “on again off again GFS model for next two weeks is whipping the market around,” Freed said.

Soy basis is rising in Brazil, indicating supplies may be getting tight, said Total Farm Marketing.

The soybean market is dealing with the weather market, but also is dealing with pressure as there is a potential for lower biofuel targets, Ke…

The U.S. soybean crop could see another drop in ratings next week if rains aren’t as much as forecasts are indicating. “Soybean prices may be …

Wheat markets had a good start to the day, managing to hold on to small gains in the Chicago contract, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Cana…

