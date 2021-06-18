Expanded limits in play today

Grains are higher this morning as “crazy markets” continued overnight, Steve Freed of ADM Marketing said this morning.
“Prices are correcting from a bad week led by limit-down trade in row crops and a spike in the greenback that sparks fears of higher interest rates that could slow the economy and demand for commodities,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise market update this morning.
While the EU weather model is still dry, the “on again off again GFS model for next two weeks is whipping the market around,” Freed said.