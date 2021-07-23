Expect more volatility in grain market

Volatility is high coming into late July, Bryan Doherty of Total Farm Marketing said, as uncertainty is hitting the market. “Critical ear and pod filling weather may have an extreme impact on price movement over the next 45 days,” he said. “As a buyer, you are typically betting that prices will move lower in the fall, as crops are usually good, which means price pressure. This year is different, to say the least. Parts of the Midwest will have what appears to be record production, while other parts remain on the bubble as to whether there may be any yield.”
Outside equity markets made highs today, and the 10-year treasury yield rose to 1.29%, “easing concerns about the economy,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said.