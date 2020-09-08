“Can exports keep prices moving higher?” Stewart-Peterson said. “Is yield drop a big enough factor due to a dry August? Only time will tell. Today was impressive as the dollar was firmer and energy prices sharply lower. Funds continue to be buyers as was indicated by Friday’s Commitment of Traders report showing funds net long 162,000 contracts.”
“The row crops moved higher on crop worries and an expected reduction in yield and production in this Friday’s USDA report,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wheat prices struggled with increased production estimates for Russia and Australia, along with a weaker US dollar and improving weather conditions for Argentina.”