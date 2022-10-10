Expecting yield reduction from WASDE

People are also reading…
“Expectations for Wednesday’s WASDE report suggest a slight reduction in yield, but also in demand,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The central Midwest continues to suffer from declining basis levels, not only due to harvest, but also slowed and/or stopped barge traffic on the Mississippi River.”
“Heightened tensions in the Russia/Ukraine conflict ruled the day in the markets,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “After a strong start, the petroleum complex reversed lower into the close. … Export Inspections and Crop Progress reports will be released tomorrow, delayed because of Columbus Day holiday.”