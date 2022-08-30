Export data on hold

People are also reading…
The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) said in a statement on Monday that weekly export sales data would not be available until further notice. The department last week retracted weekly commodities export data it had released on Thursday after a technical misstep left traders scrambling and caused uncertainty in the futures markets, according to ADM Investor Services.
More recession fears, China’s weakening economy, and end-of-the-month positioning pressured the markets lowe, according to CHS Hedging Insights.